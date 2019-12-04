Memorial held for Nick Clifford the last living Mount Rushmore carver

On November 23rd ... the Black Hills and the nation lost a legend when Donald "Nick" Clifford died.

Clifford was the last living person who helped carve Mt. Rushmore.

A memorial was held on December 4th at the iconic monument to honor the life and legacy that Clifford left behind.

Family and friends gathered to share memories ... including Clifford's love of baseball and the work he continued to do at Mt. Rushmore's workshop -- long after the monument was completed.

"It was really fun to see NIckhe always had a smile on his face, literally a twinkle in his eye and there was always a line of people who were waiting to get a book autographed and ask a question. It was just so fun, the kids just gloomed onto him," Says, Cheryl Schreier, retired superintendent Mount Rushmore

Clifford's family was given the flag that was flying over Mt. Rushmore when he died.