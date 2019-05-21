Keystone Memorial Day plans threatened by weather

Plows were out all morning treating the slushy, snowy roads on Highway 16A in Keystone, but it wasn't just roads that were affected, power was out and satellite service was also down.

This weather has had an impact on Keystone's tourism business

This is the first year the Keystone Battle Creek Lodge has not been completely booked for Memorial Day weekend.

The manager of Battle Creek Lodge, Tammy Gilbertson said, "We're trying not to get sucked into the negative energy that comes with the snow but it's disappointing when your into May and your still seeing storms. We know how much it impacts our travelers and we have people who want to check out early and people who want to change their reservations."