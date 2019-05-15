Memorial Day holiday means more law enforcement patrols

Law enforcement agencies, including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, will add extra patrols May 20 through June 2.

The annual Memorial Day holiday enforcement campaign involves targeting drunk and distracted drivers; as well as enforcing speed limits.

This is in conjunction with the national Click It or Ticket campaign, promoting the use of seat belts and child safety seats.

“We will have heavy enforcement this month for seat belt use,” said Patrol Sergeant Ryan Cook in a PCSO release. “If you wear your seat belt properly and have your child in an age-appropriate safety seat, you can reduce your chances of injury or death in the event you are involved in a motor vehicle crash. Seatbelts do save lives so we ask you to make a habit of putting yours on each time you get behind the wheel.”

