Meals on Wheels is participating in a campaign that gives seniors hope

Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota is participating in a fundraising campaign designed to help create a better world where seniors age with greater hope and success..

Give 65, a program of Home Instead of Senior Car Foundation, partners with different organizations that empower senior citizens in a variety of ways.

Meals on Wheels is raising donations for it's goal to ensure that no senior citizen in Western South Dakota goes hungry. This also gives seniors an opportunity to remaIn independent while getting the proper nutrition as well as friendly visits and important in-home safety checks.

"We basically have 65 hours to raise funds and ultimately we're also competing for some matching dollars and so the more donations that we get and the more people we have involved, the more opportunity we have to receive some of those matching dollars," said Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota Director of Outreach and Communications Anna Quinn. "All the support we can get, all it takes is $10 to make a difference and so hop online, make a donation and then helps us hopefully get some of those matching dollars."

Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota provides a pivotal service to area seniors in 39 different West River communities. Every Monday through Friday, Meals on Wheels serves hundreds of hot nutritious meals to senior citizens at one of their dining sites. For those that are home bound and unable to make a meal, volunteers deliver the meal right to their doorstep.

Donations will be taken from now until the end of July 11. To donate, you can visit Give 65:Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota

