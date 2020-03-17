Meals on Wheels Western S.D. still doing home deliveries

One of the main groups that benefit most from Meals on Wheels are also the group that is most susceptible to COVID-19, those who are 60 and older.

Meals on Wheels is still open, but say they are just taking precautions.

Amid the concerns from coronavirus, Meals on Wheels closed their congregational dining sites through at least May 15, but they are still doing their home deliveries.

The home deliveries are generally for home-bound seniors and volunteers have taken some measures to maintain social distancing.

Rather than enter peoples' homes, volunteers have been instructed to knock or ring the doorbell, step back six feet to wait for a response, then leave the meal at the door if there is no response.

The food is also being brought out of the kitchen so volunteers can pick it up outside to avoid more than ten people congregating in a closed area.

People aged 60 and older were some of the earliest advised to self-isolate, and access to food becomes a concern.

"It's something we've always done," said Jodi Litz, from Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota. "We've always taken care of homebound seniors, so we just anticipate growing needs as people self-isolate and need access to food. We're seeing that with, of course, other populations as well, but this is one of the most targeted."

Litz also says if you are interested in volunteering to deliver meals, call the Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota at (605) 394-6002.