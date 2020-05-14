Meade County in need of poll workers

With a primary election less than a month away, Meade County is having trouble finding poll workers.

Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer says this is most likely because some of their usual workers have retired and many are being cautious about coronavirus.

One thing that people may not realize, however, is that these are paid positions.

"These are paid positions," says Schieffer. "Contact your local auditor. Find out if you can get on a list and we will use you. In November, if we get back to the norm, we will be employing more people."

Schieffer says safety kits are being sent out for election workers.