Meade County home destroyed in Sunday morning fire

A firefighter was slightly injured at a Meade County structure fire that took three alarms to get enough resources to battle Sunday morning.

The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the Virginia Lane fire about 2:30 a.m. in unincorporated Meade County. The home is about six and a half miles north of Rapid City, off of Haines Avenue.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, the fire threaten neighboring buildings so a second alarm went out for more firefighters.

“First arriving crews found a fully engulfed structure fire that was threatening neighboring structures, a recreational vehicle, and passenger vehicles and immediately began a defensive fire attack. Due to the limited manpower on a holiday weekend, and increased call volume of the July 4th holiday, a third alarm was eventually requested to bring additional manpower to the scene,” The Pennington County Fire release stated.

The home was a total loss, along with a recreational vehicle, passenger vehicles, and minor extension to a neighboring structure.

Outside of the minor injuries to a firefighter, no one else was hurt.

More than two dozen agencies responded to the calls: Pennington County 911, Meade County Dispatch, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Fire Corps, Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Doty Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, South Dakota State Fire Marshall's Office, Meade County Emergency Management, Meade County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, West River Electric Cooperative, MDU and the Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota.

