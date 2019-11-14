‘McKinney-Vento’ advocates drive students without homes to success

Some kids take the bus to school, and others walk, but what if a student has no way to go to class and no home to get back to?

That is where McKinney-Vento comes in.

“McKinney-Vento” - a hidden gem for local students – is a federal network for Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) that drives students without a home around the rough patches in their lives.

The Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act was signed into law by former President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

As of 2019, the law is called the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act and its purpose is simple: all states must ensure that any child without stable housing is provided with resources to attain a free public education.

However, the application of the act is much more complex.

McKinney-Vento advocates – formally school paraprofessionals – transport students to and from school. Most students aided by McKinney-Vento live too far away from their school to walk and their parents have no way of transporting them.

Anita Deranleau, coordinator for McKinney-Vento, operates as a dispatcher between the seven advocates that serve all RCAS-affiliated schools.

She said their group does everything in their power to get students to class.

“We've gone as far as Johnson Siding, Box Elder, Sturgis,” Deranleau said. “As long as we're having school, we're going to do our best to come and pick up the student."

A student may qualify for McKinney-Vento assistance if they are limited to living in irregular, inadequate residences. This includes: shelters, motels/hotels, campgrounds and abject homelessness.

The drivers do their best to turn the ride into a positive experience.

Along the way, they entertain the kids by playing games like eye-spy.

Deranleau aptly described the advocates as “tutors on wheels:” “Talking with them about ‘what do you want to be when you grow up? What’s fun about school?’ … even though we’re just driving them home, we’re trying to increase vocabulary. We’re broadening their horizons.”

She added that there is a tough reality to this job: not everyone qualifies for the program and their resources are limited.

“The families are in crisis and you can’t always solve every problem for them,” Deranleau said. “You’d have to be totally heartless not to empathize and feel their pain.”

Still, helping kids get a good education – especially those struggling with finding housing – makes it all worth it.

“When a McKinney-Vento kid graduates … I always try to attend graduation when I know they’re going to graduate. That’s always a favorite day,” Deranleau finished.

