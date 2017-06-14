Advertisement

McDonald’s to hire 11,000 workers in South Dakota & across the Midwest

Jun. 14, 2017
With summer around the corner, McDonald’s USA and its independent franchisees are gearing up to hire approximately 250,000 restaurant employees across the country.

In South Dakota and additional states across the Midwest region, McDonald’s hopes to hire more than 11,000 new local restaurant employees between the months of June and August.

More than half of the hires at company-owned restaurants are projected to be between the ages of 16 – 24 years old, and for many, a first job.

For young job seekers, this is good news since according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than a third of teenagers will have a job between Memorial Day and Labor Day due to less traditional summer job opportunities being available.

To aid in hiring efforts, McDonald’s is leading the way with a modern approach to recruiting – Snapchat. ‘Snaplications’, a term coined by McDonald’s, is a first-to-market hiring tool in the U.S. that allows job seekers to be served an ad and opportunity to begin the application process for a job at a McDonald’s restaurant through the Snapchat app.

McDonald’s used a similar Snaplications execution in Australia earlier this year, and the company is also utilizing platforms including Spotify and Hulu to reach potential job seekers in a new way for the brand.

Starting this week, Snapchat users nationwide may be served a 10 second video ads of real restaurant employees talking about the benefits of working at McDonald’s. Viewers can then ‘swipe up’ to instantly visit the McDonald’s career webpage in Snapchat to explore the opportunities offered by McDonald’s, and apply to their local restaurants if they so choose.

