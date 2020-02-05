McDonald’s Shamrock Shake celebrates 50th anniversary

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back for its 50th anniversary, the fast food giant announced Wednesday.

The frosty treat will return to restaurants on Feb. 19.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” McDonald’s Vice President Linda VanGosen said.

On the same date, Mickey D’s is also rolling out a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which features the Shamrock Shake blended with the popular cookie.

The Shamrock Shake was created by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator who made the mint shake for St. Patrick’s Day. It soon caught on around the country.

