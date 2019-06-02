Mayoral candidates react to Election Day getting closer

With election day soon approaching, the 2019 mayoral candidates are getting anxious.

Election day for the mayor and city council positions is on Tuesday.

Voters will decide whether current mayor Steve Allender will be re-elected or if Natalie Stites Means will become the first female mayor for the city.

Mayor Allender said after months of self-promotion, he is happy the campaign season is over.

"I have trouble asking for help. I have trouble selling myself promoting myself but those are necessary components in a campaign. Campaigns so far have been my least favorite thing about this job. So, I'm glad to have it over, regardless of the result," Mayor Allender said.

Stites Means said she is optimistic about winning the election but said she is already proud of the history she has already made.

"I'm the first woman to run for mayor at all successfully and unsuccessfully. Of course, that means if I were to be elected I would be the first woman mayor of Rapid City. I have been really gratified with the support coming from women across all social spectrums here supporting the campaign," Stites Means said.

If you want to find your polling place there is a list of all Pennington County polling locations.