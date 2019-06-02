Mayoral candidates react to racist graffiti in Vickie Powers Memorial Park

Racist graffiti at Vickie Powers Memorial Park on Saturday is riling up locals in Rapid City. With the city election coming up on Tuesday, Mayoral candidates react to the incident.

Pictures of racist rhetoric of anti-Native American phrases and swastikas on the playground at Vickie Powers Park went viral.

Though, the majority was cleaned up by some people and members of the Rapid City Police Department, there is still one spot left with the graffiti.

"I think that's pretty messed up like a park is supposed to be a fun place for like kids and you are not supposed to come here and like ruin the fun for people," Payton Cummings, Rapid City resident, said.

Mayoral candidate Natalie Stites Means says whoever did it chose the park for an intentional reason and knew they would get attention for it.

"Mothers were outraged that their children were playing on it. And the mothers I saw post about it were actually Lakota mothers because that's a Lakota neighborhood up in the north side or north of Lakota homes," Stites Means said.

Stites Means said we can't just paint over and cover up what happened here. She said it's a social issue. But Mayor Allender said this keeps reoccurring and it always will. He said the reputation of Rapid City's community should not be defined by one person.

"When one person in the community can derail everything we have going and everyone throws up their hands and says see it's racist in Rapid City. This is one person no one person including the Mayor should have that much power over the rest of us,"Allender said.

Though some locals say they want to increase security at the park, Cummings and the mayoral candidates say finding the person responsible is crucial.