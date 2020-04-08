Mayor Allender says COVID-19 tests are happening West River

As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the state but mainly East River some people have started questioning if West River is being tested.

At his daily briefing on Wednesday, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he made some calls yesterday ( Tuesday) and while he admits there are no numbers according to the department of health of test samples submitted by county ...They have every reason to believe that with the multiple testing centers that testing is equal and proportional throughout the state.

Mayor said that he is pleasantly surprised that the number of positive cases has not increased in Pennington County for the past couple of days.

"As I've mentioned I have information today from Monument Health that those are accurate numbers and there is no reason to believe they are not. I think it is a real gift to get this time of a lower period, I don't expect it to last forever but we are doing something right," Says, Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City

