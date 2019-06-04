Mayor Allender handily wins re-election, runoffs in 2 city council races

Incumbent Mayor Steve Allender handily won another term in office, defeating challenger Natalie Stites-Means 75 to 25 percent. Allender garnered 6,237 votes to Stites-Means’ 2,114.

In Rapid City council races, there will be runoff elections in wards 3 and 4, where no candidate got 50 percent plus one vote:

Ward 1 - Lisa Modrick defeated Terra Houska.

Ward 2 – Bill Evans won over Ramona Herrington.

Ward 3 – Runoff election between Gregory Strommen and Jeffrey Bailie.

Ward 4 – Runoff between Lance Lehmann and Amanda Scott .

Ward 5 – Darla Drew defeated Cante Heart.

We are still waiting for results of Meade and Hill City school board elections.

