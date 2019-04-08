Math teacher at Stevens High School named Teacher of the Year

The Rapid City Public School Foundation Teacher of the Year and nominees were recognized at Monday night's school board meeting.

Five teachers were honored for the energy they bring to the district at the Rapid City School Board Meeting Monday night.

Higher-level and lower-level teachers were nominated for the Rapid City Public School Foundation's Teacher of the Year.

This year's award went to Seth Keene, a math teacher at Stevens High School.

Keene's been in education for 20 years spending the last seven at Stevens.

Keene says for him, the reward translates through the students.

"Sometimes the payoff comes years later and maybe you'll find out in a Facebook post that just kind of randomly shows up on your page of somebody thanking you for your work but the times that you see it happen right in the classroom, there's nothing like it for sure," Keene said.