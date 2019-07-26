Master plan to preserve Sylvan Lake

Custer State Park officials are looking for the public's input to help preserve Sylvan Lake for future generations.

According to Custer State Park's Superintendent Matt Snyder, the last master plan for Sylvan Lake was done in the early 1970s.

The park continues to grow in popularity and has a variety of uses from a beach, to popular hiking spots, as well as dining and an outdoor wedding venue.

That's why the park is looking to the community for what changes if any should be made.

"It's important from the parks standpoint because it is the public's park, it is not our park just because we are the stewardess of the park but they are the users. It is important to get their input what do they want to see or what do they not want to see," said Snyder.

After compiling the data from recent meetings, the park staff will put that input together to see what plan of action is next.