Martin man accused of stealing guns from store

A Martin, S.D. man indicted on federal gun theft charges pleads not guilty.

Sidney Marshall, 25, is accused of breaking into a Martin gun shop in August 2018, stealing several firearms.

He pleaded not guilty to theft of firearms, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (Marshall has a previous felony conviction), and possession of a stolen firearm.

The maximum sentence, if convicted, would be 10 years in prison, with a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

