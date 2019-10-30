Marketers from all over meet in Rapid City

"How do we reach them, how do we inspire them, how do we step outside our own state to inspiring surrounding states to come and visit us," said Chamber of Commerce member Amanda Kille.

That was the message from this year's Black Hills and Badlands 80th annual tourism report. Many gathered Wednesday, including the CEO Michelle Thomson, at the Black Hills Tourism Summit to talk about this year's stats and that's not all.

"We are also giving away some awards today, our special achievement and our pioneer awards, and we are getting all of our membership together to talk about the future and determine where we want go into the future of marketing for the Black Hills and Badlands region," said Thomson

Marketing is how they get the word out about all the amazing opportunities in the hills, but sometimes nature has other plans.

The weather was a huge impact on this year's tourism bringing the visitor numbers down a bit from last year... but online the websites were thriving.

"A lot of our numbers were higher than last year. Our website numbers were through the roof we were very very happy with our website numbers," said Thomson. "Our engagement with the marketing and advertising that we did, numbers were incredible. It really was a great year and we are really looking forward to continuing that in 2020."

With the annual report, organizations will be able to grow and some are trying something new.

"As an organization Black Hills and Badlands and a lot of the other organization in the room today," said Kille. "We are even going as far as going after international tourism as well. So you know South Dakota, we're kind of a big deal."

The Black Hills and Badlands received visitors from more than thirty-three registered foreign countries, which is the most they have ever seen.