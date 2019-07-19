A Bryan County mom and her kid are terrified after a man broke through the front window of their home in the middle of the night.

Marine faces charges after breaking into home, family terrified by horrific scene. (Source: WTOC)

The Marine Corps confirmed Bryan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Staff Sgt. John Giarrusso. He is now facing felony charges by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, including burglary and criminal damage to property. At last check, WTOC was told that he is being held by military officials.

After hearing a window break and glass shatter, the mom says she thought her and her child were going to die. You can see in home security footage, an intruder ransacking her home all while screaming, “I will drink your blood.”

Pictures after the fact show more of the terror. There was blood covering the walls and floors of the first floor.

The mom, who did not want to go on camera, says she hid upstairs with her child until law enforcement got there. Neighbors can’t imagine how disturbing this break-in was for this Bryan county family.

"Mom to mom, I cannot even imagine the fear that she had. I really don’t even want to imagine the fear that she had,” neighbor Debbie Fairbanks said.

According to the police report, Giarrusso - who lives nearby - was arrested by Bryan County deputies.

The Marine Corps sent WTOC this statement saying, “The Marine Corps is aware of the circumstances surrounding Staff Sergeant Giarrusso. The charges against him are serious and are currently under investigation.”

This happened in the Hidden Creek neighborhood in Ellabell on July 1st. Neighbors, like Jean DeLong, are also still shocked.

"But just to know that someone could come in and do that. It’s just unbelievable especially in our neighborhood,” neighbor DeLong said.

Bryan County deputies tased Giarruso and put him in handcuffs. The report says he was breathing heavy, slurring his words and violently threatening deputies on scene.

“In the 11 minutes, from my understanding, that it took [it] probably felt like 11 hours for the police to get there,” Fairbanks said.

According to the incident report, the suspect was taken to the hospital for several bleeding wounds and substance abuse. It then says he was transferred into military officials’ custody for further treatment.

Since the break-in earlier this month, residents have seen extra attention from law enforcement.

“We’ve seen a lot more deputies from the sheriff’s department in all riding through our neighborhood," said DeLong. "And we need to see that.”

Giarrusso is a Marine stationed at Hunter Army Airfield.

