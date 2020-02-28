Marine commandant orders removal of Confederate items at bases

The Marine Corps commandant has ordered the removal of all Confederate flags, bumper stickers and other similar items from the service's bases.

Gen. David Berger has told his commanders to begin implementing the order or develop plans to do so by Saturday. The order was part of a broader memo that addresses a number of administrative and other Marine Corps issues.

This comes after a congressional hearing on the rise of extremism in military ranks; coupled with a survey of active-duty troops by Military Times showing a rise in white supremacy.

