March 12th is Merritt Sell Day in Rapid City

Merritt Sell has been holding a sign to greet people at the Pizza Hut on West Main Street in Rapid City for years. March 12th is Merritt Sell's birthday, so Sell's sister and the team from Black Hills Works all gathered to reveal a surprise-- Rapid City mayor Steve Allender proclaiming today: Merrit Sell Day, which really made Sell his day! Merrit Sell's continuous employment in the community shows the effort of Black Hills Works and the participating business. Having worked at Pizza Hut with a big smile for 17 years, Merritt Sell says he likes all kinds of pizza, and especially enjoys the stuffed crust.

If you'd like to employ someone with a disability, you can contact Black Hills Works.