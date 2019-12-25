Many of those in need celebrated Christmas with a full stomach

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission helped more than 225 people in need celebrate their Christmas day. Many volunteers spent their time serving and washing dishes in the kitchen -- but for one individual, volunteering is an everyday activity.

"This is not just a Christmas thing that they do here, it's an everyday thing, people need help here," said Bill, a Cornerstone Rescue Mission volunteer.

A group of individuals from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology prepared the entire meal and dropped it off in time for the Christmas dinner.

Louanne Mansfield is the Head Cook at Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

"Being here and serving these people in the community and especially those who are homeless, is just what I think Christmas really is," said Mansfield.

Mansfield said they had a surplus of prepared food - enough for anyone coming through the doors after the meal is over.

"So we should have more than enough to feed everyone in the neighborhood and in the community. So I'm hoping that those that are without somewhere to go that they do come here," said Mansfield.

"They get three meals a day, and you know a lot of places don't have it. You know this is what we need to do for each other in this world, you know take care of each other, and you know we're brothers and sisters in Christ," said Bill.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission serves three meals a day, seven days a week for those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of a meal, visit the Rapid City Food Calendar to find a meal each day.