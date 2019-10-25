Manslaughter case back in court in Rapid City

The attorney for a 19-year old charged with manslaughter after a fatal shooting in Keystone in June of last year is looking to have the charge dismissed.

Dana Hanna is the attorney for Maxton Pfeiffer and has filed a motion to dismiss the charge due to prosecutorial misconduct.

In court Friday, Hannah said he has evidence that someone from the state's attorney's office told a witness that they were not permitted to talk to anyone from the defense team.

He's asking the state to file a written response to that motion.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly says he'll take that up at a later date.

Pfeiffer is accused of fatally shooting Ty Scott in a Keystone home.

His attorney calls the shooting an accident.