Man's best friend still no pal to postal workers

South Dakota postal workers are pretty safe on their routes but 11 of them were attacked by dogs last year, a slight hike over the previous year.

Of the 11 attacks in South Dakota, only one was in Rapid City. More than half, six to be exact, were in Sioux Falls.

The U.S. Postal Service released its dog attack rankings for National Dog Bite Prevention Week, April 14-20.

Last year, 5,714 postal workers were attacked by dogs. That is a drop of more than 1,000 over the last two years.

“Our employees have been great at taking preventative measures against dog attacks, but they need help from our customers, too,” said USPS Safety Director Linda DeCarlo. “We are confident we can keep moving the trends of attacks downward, and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do that.”