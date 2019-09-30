Man stabbed in Custer VFW basement

A man was stabbed several times in the basement of the Custer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post late Friday night.

The victim called 911 about 11:44 p.m., saying he had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital; and reportedly was treated and released.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested a 61-year-old Edgemont man, charging him with aggravated assault.

Names of the victim and suspect were not released.

The stabbing is still under investigation and we will post more information when available.

