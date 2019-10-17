Man serving life for Rapid City smoke shop shooting dies

A Pennington County man serving life in prison for attempted murder has died.

Garreth Gannon died in the infirmary of the Jameson Annex, South Dakota State Penitentiary, Wednesday, Oct. 16. He had been ill but the state did not release what that illness was.

Gannon was serving life sentences for attempted murder and robbery of a smoke shop in Rapid City in 1996. Gannon admitted to shooting James Burr in the face during the robbery because he didn’t want any witnesses. Gannon later turned himself in and pleaded to the crimes.

