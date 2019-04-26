Man sentenced for throwing axe at police officer

It's six years behind bars for a man who threw an axe at a Pine Ridge police officer.

In November of 2017, Brandon Clifford was confronted by police for smashing windows with an axe. The officer attempted tase Clifford, but it was ineffective. Clifford then threw the axe, missing the officer but leaving a large gash in the door where he was standing.

The conflict came to an end after the officer drew his gun. Clifford tested positive for alcohol and meth at the time of the incident. He plead guilty in September to assaulting a federal officer.

At the sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Viken commended the effort by the police officer to restrain the Clifford peacefully. Both the judge and Clifford agreed, the officer would have been justified in shooting Clifford.