Man rescued from Sheridan Lake after ATV falls through ice

Law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the north dock of Sheridan Lake around 11:15 am Friday for reports of a fisherman driving an ATV that fell through the ice.

"'We had an individual riding an ATV on the lake, he went on the center of the lake and he was going pretty slow, he just fell in. There were some local fisherman that came to his rescue and came to his aid," said South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Conservation Officer, Justin Harman.

The 66-year-old fisherman was rescued minutes later by surrounding people, but if you're alone of the ice, being prepared for anything could save your life.

"If you do go through ice, just get to the corner of the ice. Try and pick up with your arms and crawl yourself out then just go on your belly away from that ice hole," said Harman.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks said the ATV was not pulled out of the water and will not be removed from the lake until spring due to safety concerns.

"Right now it would be safety concerns, we don't know if we can get enough equipment on the ice safely... and another thing if they would go an pull it out right away is environmental concerns, if it's leaking oil or something... we leave that up to the forest service and when they determine to get that out," said Harman.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said the man had no major injuries and declined Hill City Ambulance transport.

Harman said the ice should be at least eight inches thick when using an ATV, and 14 to 18 inches when using a larger vehicle like a truck or SUV.