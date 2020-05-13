Man pleads guilty to killing brother on Pine Ridge Reservation

A Pine Ridge man pleads guilty Wednesday in federal court to killing his brother.

Originally charged with second degree murder. 52-year old Lawrence Pourier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his brother Eric Pourier.

That manslaughter plea could land Pourier in federal prison for as long at 15 years.

But the plea agreement says both sides will recommend a ten-year sentence.

In the factual basis statement signed by Pourier, he admits to getting into a fight with his brother at a home near Porcupine back in January.

He says went to the garage, got a pipe, came back into the house and hit Eric on the back and back of his head at least 20 times while he was kneeling down.

The cause of death was listed as acute blood loss due to blunt force trauma.