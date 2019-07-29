Man jumps off bridge, into Rapid Creek

A man jumped off a bridge on Elk Vale Road and into Rapid Creek Monday morning.

Rescue crews were called when a man jumped off a bridge and into Rapid Creek Monday morning. (KOTA TV)

About 8:15 a.m., a Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a man with no shirt and shoes walking along Elk Vale Road. When the deputy pulled over to talk with the man, he jumped over the railing and into the creek.

The Rapid City Fire Department's water rescue team and Pennington County search and rescue were called but the man was able to get out of the creek on his own.

“The man was located … further down the creek,” police community relations specialist Brendyn Medina said. “He was able to get out under his own volition and so law enforcement made contact with him at that point.”

Police are still unsure why the man jumped into the creek.

This is the second time in less than a week that someone jumped into Rapid Creek.

About 4:45 p.m. Friday, a woman had to be pulled from the creek by police.

According to a police report, the woman had approached police at Memorial Park. Police believed she was intoxicated and possibly suffering from heat exhaustion so they called for a medical unit. Before medics arrived to evaluate her, she ran off and jumped into the creek.

As the woman was swept downstream, police ran alongside the creek in an effort to rescue her. She got stuck under a fallen tree trunk between the Fifth Street Bridge and Pressler Junction, enabling three officers to jump into the creek and pull her free.

The woman was taken to Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.