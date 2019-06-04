Man injured in Campbell County trench collapse

A 27-year-old man was injured when a trench that he and a teenager were digging collapsed on them in northeast Wyoming.

The Gillette News Record reports that Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds says the man and a 13-year-old boy were hand digging a trench in Wright when the collapse occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two were pinned down by the fallen soil but were able to get out before emergency personnel arrived.

The boy was not hurt. However, Reynolds said the older man complained of severe hip pain and had to be air lifted from the scene.

Reynolds didn't have information on the man's condition or which hospital he was taken to.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)