Man carjacks ice cream truck, leads police on chase in Calif.

A bizarre carjacking and police chase involving an ice cream truck was captured on surveillance video in California.

A man carjacked an ice cream truck and led police on a chase through Rancho Cordova, Calif. (Source: KOVR, surveillance video, H&M Auto Parts, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, CNN)

And there's a soft serve-style twist: Police are saying the woman they originally thought was a victim may have been an accomplice.

Video shows a man hopping into the ice cream truck through the passenger side window.

In another submitted video, someone can be seen driving a black BMW in the area the truck was being stolen.

The guy in the ice cream truck takes off, eventually crashing into a ditch.

"It was more cops than what I've ever seen in Rancho," a witness said.

Sheriff's deputies say after crashing the truck, the man carjacked the BMW. The woman driving that car gets out and goes with deputies, while the guy takes off again.

Deputies thought that woman was a victim, but they are now saying 31-year-old Christina Butuza may have been in on it the whole time. They are calling her a person of interest and want to track her down.

The suspect, 32-year-old Larnelle Flournoy, was eventually caught after crashing the BMW and taking off on foot.

"Witnesses describe seeing him with a black handgun as he was running through the field," said Tess Deterding, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The SWAT team was called in, and they eventually arrested Flournoy. At last check, deputies were still trying to track down Butuza.

Copyright 2019 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.