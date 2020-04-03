Man camps on rooftop to help raise funds for food pantries

In Spearfish today, people watch a local man, Rick Radliff, wearing shorts and flipflops, ascending to the top of Heisler's Hardware store in the cold. Radliff says, Spearfish pantries are running low on food donation recently, and to help raise funds, Radliff is going to stay on the roof until he could help raise 15 thousand dollars to help feed the community. A local roofing company even built handrails on the roof for Radliff's safety.

Radliff says, when leaning on these new handrails, he feels like he's on the Titanic! But if anyone wants to help get Rick off the roof, use GoFundMe.com or drop off donation at Heisler's Hardware.