Man accused of killing former Rapid City teacher in court with health concerns

The man who pleaded guilty to killing his former Rapid City middle school teacher made a court appearance on Tuesday, this time talking about his health.

The attorney for 31-year old Andrew Eastman said doctors found masses in Eastman's kidneys and esophagus and will require surgery.

Last summer, Eastman pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Larry Mintzlaff, and could face life in prison.

At the time of Mintzlaff's death in 2017, Eastman was a state prison inmate who he walked away from his work-release job, stole a truck, and later fled to New Mexico, where he was arrested.

