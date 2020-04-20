Making sure your groceries are safe

Grocery shopping, everyone does it, everyone.

And to make sure you're doing it safely we talked with Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Rácz, MPH from School of Mines.

"When you think about where those items have been, yes they've been on the shelf but they've also been in a place where lots of other people are coming in and walking by," said Dr. Rácz. "You don't know the history of those people."

Dr. Rácz recommends you have a plan in place for where you're putting the items you are going to buy when you leave the store.

Making sure those items are disinfected before going into your home can keep you safe and healthy.

"A lot of times people will come home and they'll forget that they were kind of at the store and they'll say hey help me unload the car and if you haven't wiped down those materials yet be aware that everyone who's helped you carry groceries in needs to be washing their hands," said Dr. Rácz

Before you carry them in, you are going to want to disinfect the bag and the packaged items.

But for those groceries like fruits and vegetables.. you are going to need to wash them.

"You're going to want to wash these items thoroughly with soap and water. You want to do this just like if you were washing your hands for at least twenty seconds," said Dr. Rácz.

After you clean off the produce you are going to want to wash your hands and clean off the counter.

