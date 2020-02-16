Make sure to start preparing for flooding before it's too late

Earlier this week, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reminded people to prepare for this upcoming flood season, including checking insurance policies.

Preparation is important because it takes 30 days for your flood policy to kick in and that could be 30 days too late.

The Black Hills has a history of flooding, something Dan Maguire from Black Hills Insurance says many people don't think of when purchasing insurance.

"If you are concerned or have a desire to find outreach out to your local agent and ask them because it is something that many many people have found out the hard way," said Maguire. "They didn't ever think the flood would happen and it did."

Without insurance, you could be paying thousands of dollars in damage.