Major housing developments set for North Rapid

Rapid City is moving forward on approving what is considered “one of the largest residential subdivision projects … in decades,” according to a release from the city.

Thursday, the city’s planning commission OK’d a preliminary plan for the Shepherd Hills subdivision , which includes 250 affordable apartments and 265 single-family home lots. It will sit on 77 acres south and east of the East Anamosa Street and East North Street intersection.

This comes after the Monday approval by the city council of an adjacent project from the same developer, KTM Design Solutions. That project also has affordable homes as well as a mobile home development. It will be on 23 acres. The project will call for extending East Philadelphia Street to North Creek Drive.

Both proposals will be considered for approval at the June 17 city council meeting. Development could begin by late summer, according to the city release.

