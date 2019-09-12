Major flooding hits communities in eastern South Dakota

A number of communities in eastern South Dakota are dealing with flooding Thursday morning after a night of heavy rainfall.

The city of Mitchell received around seven inches, according to KSFY Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli. A number of streets were flooded and impassible Thursday morning.

A no travel advisory has been issued in the city of Madison, according to the National Weather Service. Several roads and streets are flooded, and a number of homes have been evacuated.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office has advised people in the towns of Dell Rapids, Colton, and Crooks. The office says some homes in Colton were evacuated. A number of county roads are underwater.

Due to the heavy rains and flooding, Interstate 90 is closed at Exit 310 (Mitchell) and Exit 330 (20 miles west of Mitchell). There is a detour up for those needing to use that route. For an up-to-date map, click here.