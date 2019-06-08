Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette is new South Dakota National Guard adjutant general

The South Dakota National Guard has a new adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette.

Marlette is the 22nd adjunct general for the National Guard and is now in command of the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard. Some of his duties include strategic planning, assignment of leaders, and recruiting. He will also lead the Department of the Military as part of Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet. His predecessor Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch held the position for eight years and says it's good to have "fresh energy for the guard."

"When you're the general people are intimidated by you. They don't come in and tell you that they think you're making a mistake. Jeff had the courage to do that and the governor needs people that are going to give her honest advice and counsel and I think Jeff is perfect for that job," says Reisch.

Reisch is retiring after 40 years of military service to his home in Howard, South Dakota.