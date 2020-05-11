Main Street Square makes modifications to summer events

Even though Main Street Square is not sure when they will host public gatherings again, they are still looking for fun ways to keep the community active.

Normally, the Fruhlingsfest and Spring Market event kicks off the summer lineup at Main Street Square, bringing together local vendors and breweries.

However, due to the CDC guidelines, the event has been postponed until June 20th and things will look a little different this year. Vendors will be offering virtual shopping options with curbside service.

"We're going to have an online marketplace, where you can purchase different variety packs of beer as well as local vendor variety packs and products," says Marketing Director at Rapid City's Main Street Square, Maja Cromwell. "This is new and we haven't done anything like this before but it will be a really nice twist because that way we're still supporting the local businesses and brewing companies."

There will be two pick up times. Currently, the Main Street Square staff is thinking about letting cars pick up their goods in Pedestrian Alley, right behind the Square.