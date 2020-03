Rapid City Police Dept. is working to locate 17-year-old Sancha St. John.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Lindbergh Ave./Doolittle St. area. St. John is 5 foot 1 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants and blue Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at (605) 394-4131.