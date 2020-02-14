Lynyrd Skynyrd brings 'farewell tour' to Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of the most popular bands among America’s bikers, will rock the Sturgis Buffalo Chip during the 80th rally.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Aug. 9 as part of its "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour." (photo courtesy Lynyrd Skynyrd and Sturgis Buffalo Chip)

The southern rock band will perform on the Wolfman Jack Stage Sunday, Aug. 9.

“We‘re honored to be the only venue to make it on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ twice simply because they love the Chip and our fans so much,” Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip president, said.

This is Lynyrd Skynyrd’s second stop at the Chip as part of their three-year “Farewell Tour.” In January 2018, the band announced this would be their last tour. The band also reportedly is working on its 15th album which will be released after the tour ends

The band was formed in 1969, releasing their first album in 1977. Tragically, the band lost its lead singer Ronnie Van Zant and two others in a 1977 plane crash.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was revived in 1987 with Van Zant’s brother Johnny and they’ve been rocking ever since, selling more than 28 million records.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Concerts and Passes:

People can attend Chip concerts by purchasing a campground admission pass. All passes and upgrades are now on sale at BuffaloChip.com, including three-day and single-day passes, Fan VIP and Top Shelf upgrades. Pre-sale prices will end Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. MST.

Bands announced to perform at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in 2020 include:

• Friday, Aug. 7 - Puddle of Mudd

• Saturday, Aug. 8 - Shinedown

• Sunday, Aug. 9 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

• Monday, Aug. 10 - REO Speedwagon

• Tuesday, Aug. 11 - Willie Nelson and Family

• Wednesday, Aug. 12 - ZZ Top

• Thursday, Aug. 13 - TBA

• Friday, Aug. 14 - TBA

• Saturday, Aug. 15 - TBA

