Lost and found items at Buffalo Chip

With thousands of people roaming around Buffalo Chip, items are bound to get lost.

So far, about 15 wallets were turned into lost and found at the Buffalo Chip office.

There are piles of sticky notes with people's addresses so when Buffalo Chip workers find their lost items the guests can expect them in the mail.

Twenty phones were turned in but now there are only three left.

Shirley Wetz works in customer service and says each case is different.

She says though one man lost $700 another man found his wallet filled with money in his original jacket.

Wetz says even some people from out of the country were worried they would not be able to go home when they lost their ID's.

"Three Canadian people that have lost their wallets got those returned," Wetz said. "Got one gentleman, hasn't got his back yet. They were very excited because there is trouble crossing back over to the border and one lady was in tears when she left. So she was so happy."

Wetz says most of the time people don't show up to lost and found till the end of The Rally.