Lorraine Swallow murder trial begins

They picked a jury Monday and the murder trial of 33-year old Lorraine Swallow of Rapid City got going Tuesday morning in Seventh Circuit Court.

Swallow is charged with second degree murder in the December stabbing death of her nephew, 28-year old Tyrell Bull Bear.

Both sides agree that Swallow stabbed Bull Bear, but their agreement ends there.

In her opening statement deputy state's attorney Alex Weiss said Swallow acted with a depraved mind when she stabbed and killed Bull Bear with a kitchen knife.

But defense attorney Angela Colbath told the jury they would hear how Swallow stabbed him in self-defense.

She said Swallow acted after being trapped in a bedroom following being flung across the room.

The trial is expected to last through Friday.