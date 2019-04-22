Longer days ahead for Stevens High School students

Winter is behind us, but those snow days are still affecting students as the end of the school year approaches, especially those at Stevens High School.

Students don't have to make up snow days, but to reach the state requirement for school hours some adjustments are necessary. On Monday, school officials posted a new schedule that will be in place starting Tuesday. Currently Stevens is sitting eight hours shy of the 962 hour requirement.

Other Rapid City Area Schools, however, use a block schedule, which means less down time between classes and out of the classroom adding up. Because of this they are on schedule to hit the hours in the classroom requirement, but they still have quite a bit to learn before the year is through.

"I think they're going to do their best to get through the content that they try to get through every year. Certainly with fewer days they're going to have to do a little bit more to get through that and work a little harder but at the and of the day we're still exceeding the limit that the state requires and we still feel that our kids are getting the content that they need," says Katy Urban, community relations manager with Rapid City Area Schools.

If we get another spring snow storm, Urban says the other 22 schools will still reach the required number of hours for the school year. Stevens, however, would then have to make further adjustments to reach that requirement.