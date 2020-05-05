Lock your doors at 9pm

It's as simple as a beep on your remote control that can save you from being a victim of a burglary.

Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff's deputies are encouraging residents again to lock their cars and homes at 9 p.m.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, spring is when they see an uptick in vehicle burglaries.

Just this April, police responded to 130 vehicle burglaries in Rapid City.

10 of those involved stolen guns.

"One of the reasons the stolen guns cause so much concern to law enforcement is that we recognize we probably won’t come in contact with these guns again until they are used in some kind of criminal contact. That’s why prevention is so key," Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said.

Therefore, law enforcement wants people to develop a routine of locking their doors at 9 p.m. to discourage negligence and criminals.

Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigations Captain Tony Harrison said the community shows a sense of trust.

However, it's frustrating to have to remind residents to secure their cars, homes and businesses.

"It's certainly frustrating. But it's also frustrating to say don't use drugs and people keep doing that," Harrison said. "So we recognize that people get comfortable when you are in a town like ours that's a safe town as a whole. People trust each other and so that sense of security is there and that's a good thing because that means people trust us to protect them. But, we need you to help us by making the ability for you to be victimized a smaller window."

Harrison says as we approach summer, campgrounds and lakes become higher target areas.