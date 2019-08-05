Locals guide bikers on Sturgis Rally treks

Rallygoers, even the first-timers, can hit the highlights around the Black Hills but they may miss some of the hidden gems.

Finding the road less-traveled could be a challenge. That's why the Sturgis Rally Department now offers three opportunities for bikers to "Ride with A Local" during the annual motorcycle classic.

“People who come on this ride, people who come here are experienced riders. In the three years we’ve been doing this, they might be first-timers to Sturgis but they are experienced riders,” Susan Johnson, ride leader, said.

“Also, maybe they’re here by themselves and they want to meet other people to ride with; may want to learn a little more about the Sturgis area; and the entire Black Hills and the rides you can take,” she added.

Bill Sleeper, a biker from California, is one of those experienced riders taking a tour with a local guide.’

"This is our first time here and we're kind of researching where to stay, where to go, what to see, what sights to see,” Sleeper explained. “It just seemed like it made a lot of sense for our first time out to joining a community rider and take a local ride."

“What’s nice about this one, we went down some city streets and parallel to the freeway on frontage roads and things we probably wouldn’t have picked up if we were doing it on our own. On our own we’re taking the major highways and the scenic byways but it’s the smaller streets that are a lot of fun,” Sleeper explained.

The ride doesn't cover every possible route but bikers trade travel tips and the local ride leader also points out other ride opportunities.

“It’s a very good ride. Just looking to sightsee it’s a well-organized ride,” Bill Stewart, Michigan biker, said. “That’s my biggest standpoint of being able to go with a group; someone who knows where they’re going so I don’t feel like we’re lost.”

The rides are about three hours long and limited to 25 bikes to ensure they are easy to manage as well as keep safe.

