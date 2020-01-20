Locals celebrate MLK Day

A local church celebrated Martin Luther King Junior Day with a special service at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza on Monday.

Some 100 people turned up for the event. They celebrated King through song and several speakers.

Mayor Steve Allender was one of the guests of honor, delivering a speech focusing on landmark achievements and the prospect of an end to racism and prejudice.

It was hosted by Faith Temple Church and Bishop Troy Carr. He says we have come a long way as a nation, but there's still work to be done.

"Sometimes we can be squeamish about the fact that there is still prejudice, that there's still injustice and unless you recognize there's a problem, you can't start to deal with it," Carr said. "Recognizing that we still have some racial inequalities and, while that's bad, that's not impossible for us not to be able to work on and continue his thoughts and ideas."

Bob Fisher was presented with the Lorenzo Kelly Community Service Award for his support of the church and community.

Martin Luther King Junior Day was made a federal holiday in 1968 by President Ronald Reagan.