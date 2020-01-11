Local vendors are getting more opportunities with the indoor market

For the first time, the Black Hills Farmers Market is trying something new.

Back in November, they launched an indoor market at Western Dakota Tech.

For the first time, the Black Hills Farmers Market is open for business all year round. This means vendors have more opportunities to sell their items, and the community has more access to fresh food.

"Local economy and local producers that work hard to grow and produce their food. A lot of the vendors at the farmers market produce their foods made from things that they have grown," says one vendor, Bernadette Barnaud.

With the market open during the winter months, some vendors are looking to grow even more items year-round.

"They will be able to sell next year. They are going to increase their market by being able to grow and come to the farmers market," says one vendor, Zita Kwartek.

As many local businesses sell items at the market, it means more money stays in the community.

"Products that you're getting at the indoor farmers market are things that you would use throughout the entire year. Or even weekly like the baked goods and stuff. It's just a way to come and localize your grocery shopping while also supporting a small business at the same time," says another vendor, Erika Peterson.

Many believe it's not just about selling their product; it's about forming a relationship with their customers.