Local school hands out packets to continue students education

To help the kids continue their education. Valley View Elementary handed out packets of schoolwork between 7:25 this morning to 6:30 this evening.

Parents were able to stop by and pick up packets that teachers filled with school work for more than six hundred students.

And if parents weren't able to make it, the school district is working on ways to get the packets to the kids.

School Principal Dr. Lisa Hafer thinks this is great for the kids to keep learning while at home.

"Having the packets for the kids, sometimes we have what's called regression in learning and sometimes that happens over the summer where kids will lose some of their skills and so it's really important that they have these packets full of the materials so we can help take care of the regression so when they step back in with us we can hopefully pick up right where we left off," said Hafer.

Rapid City area schools announced earlier today that they will be closed for another week.